More From WWE’s SEC Filing: Vince McMahon Exit Listed As ‘Resignation’, Company Expects More Investigations

As noted earlier today, WWE announced the discovery of $14.6 million in payments from Vince McMahon that were not recorded as company expenses in a new filing with the SEC. According to PWInsider, the filing has some interesting wording regarding the situation, particularly regarding Vince’s retirement.

The filing specifically states that Vince McMahon resigned from the company instead of retiring as the previous public statement said. Of course it’s possible that in WWE’s eyes, the two mean the say thing. And either way, Vince is still done and is no longer CEO, Chairman or even a member of the Board.

The filing reads: “On July 22, 2022, Vincent K. McMahon informed the Company and its Board of Directors (the “Board”) of his resignation from his positions as Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and director of the Company, effective immediately.”

Meanwhile, it was also noted that the company expects more investigations into the matter.

“The Company has also received, and may receive in the future, regulatory, investigative and enforcement inquiries, subpoenas or demands arising from, related to, or in connection with these matters.”

McMahon has been accused of paying millions in hush money to at least four women that he had sexual relationships with, coerced into performing sexual acts or harassed. The NDAs were meant to guarantee they wouldn’t speak publicly about the situation.