More Guests for Tomorrow’s WrestleMania Backlash Edition of WWE’s The Bump

May 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, tomorrow’s special WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE’s The Bump will sream live at 1:00 pm ET on YouTube, Peacock, and WWE’s social channels. Braun Strowman and Cesaro were previously confirmed for the show. WWE confirmed today that SmackDown tag team champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode and the recently returned former WWE World Heavyweight champion Jinder Mahal will be guests on tomorrow’s show.

