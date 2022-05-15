wrestling / News
More Highlights From This Week’s Impact: Bullet Club vs. Josh Alexander & Tomohiro Ishii, More
May 15, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has shared a few more highlight clips from this past week’s episode. You can see the videos, including Jay White & El Phantasmo vs. Josh Alexander & Tomohiro Ishii, below:
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Remembers Almost Getting Knocked Out By A Fountain Drink At WWF Event
- Update On Recent Producer Tryouts In WWE, Note On Match Nixed From Main Event
- Chris Jericho on Rejected Idea for CM Punk Feud, Vince McMahon Only Wanting Their WM 28 Match to Run 2 Minutes
- Jim Ross On Paul Heyman’s Dangerous Alliance In WCW, Why It’s One Of The Most Underrated Factions Ever