wrestling / News

More Highlights From This Week’s Impact: Bullet Club vs. Josh Alexander & Tomohiro Ishii, More

May 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has shared a few more highlight clips from this past week’s episode. You can see the videos, including Jay White & El Phantasmo vs. Josh Alexander & Tomohiro Ishii, below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading