More on How Vince McMahon’s Recent Changes Are Viewed in WWE, Speculation On Mindset

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the backstage feeling about recent changes Vince McMahon made to WWE shows, as well as speculation on his mindset. It was previously reported that there has been frustration backstage due to McMahon changing entire shows, including three advertised matches being removed from last week’s Smackdown. It was also noted that his influence is expected to grow in the future.

One source close to the situation told the WON that Vince is doing what he thinks will make for a better show, even if it messes with long-term plans. McMahon is said to be aware that everyone in the company, including his daughter, Nick Khan and Triple H, all worked as though he wasn’t coming back and did not support his return at first. He thinks he understands the business and is doing what he thinks is best with the product.

The source noted: “He believes in what he says. Is he wrong all the time? No. Actually he’s not. He’s actually got better input than most would believe. Is it all good? No, he’s stuck on certain mindsets that are long gone, and it could be damaging. It’s not the interference itself that is the problem. It’s how and when he does it.”

The biggest sticking point backstage appears to be timing, as the changes come three or four hours before the show airs instead of even the night before or morning of a show.