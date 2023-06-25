– Impact Wrestling taped episodes of IMPACT! on AXS TV for their Summer Sizzler shows tonight at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Results from tonight’s TV tapings are now available, per PWInsider:

* Trinity beat Jai Vidal. Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo saved Trinity from a beatdown by Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans after the match. Trinity and Purrazzo then shared a face-off.

* PCO beat The Good Hands in a handicap match.

* Lio Rush and Nick Aldis beat The Motor City Machine Guns in a tag team match. The match was reportedly described as “excellent.”

* Zachary Wents beat Chris Bey in a singles match.

* Mike Bailey beat Kevin Knight in a match that reportedly had a great reaction from fans.

* Deonna Purrazzo issued open challenge, which Jody Threat then answered. Purrazzo won the match. Jai Vidal came out and assaulted Purrazzo, and the whole Knockouts locker room entered the ring for a giant brawl. Trinity reportedly made her way to the ring to clear things out. This was followed by a pull-apart brawl between Trinity and Purrazzo.

* The team of Moose & Brian Myers beat Sami Callihan & Rich Swann.

* Ace Austin beat Angels, Trey Miguel, and Jonathan Gresham in a Fatal 4-Way X-Division matchup.

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Coven and The Design beat Decay and The Death Dollz.

* Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich were victorious over Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans in a tag team bout.

* Tommy Dreamer beat Champagne Singh in a Hardcore Match.