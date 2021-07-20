More Impact Wrestling TV Taping & Impact Homecoming Results (SPOILERS)

– Impact Wrestling TV tapings continued yesterday at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, along with more matchups for the upcoming Homecoming show. Homecoming will be streaming on Impact Plus on July 31. Below are the Impact Wrestling results, courtesy of ImpactAsylum.net:

Impact on AXS TV Tapings:

* Hardcore Match: Eddie Edwards defeated W. Morrissey.

* Jake Something defeated Daivari, Rohit Raju and Trey Miguel.

* Chris Bey (w/ Jay White) defeated Juice Robinson (w/ David Finlay).

* Chris Bey joins Bullet Club.

* Taylor Wilde beat Kaleb with a K.

* Moose beat Chris Sabin.

* Tenille Dashwood beat Taylor Wilde when Madison Rayne interfered.

* Maclin assaulted Jah-C before Petey Williams came out to make the save.

* Josh Alexander beat Daivari.

* FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) beat. Chris Bey & Jay White via DQ.

* John Skyler beat Matt Cardona when Rohit Raju & Mahabali Shera caused a distraction to enable Skyler to win.

* Deonna Purrazzo and Drama King did a segment and cut a prom. Mickie James later interrupts the segment and announces Melina as Purrazzo’s opponent for the NWA EmPowerrr event.

* Brian Myers won a battle royal match in order to earn a world title match at Impact Emergence.

Impact Homecoming Tapings:

* IMPACT Homecoming Tournament Semifinals: Deonna Purrazzo & Drama King beat Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green.

* IMPACT Homecoming Tournament Semifinals: Decay (Crazzy Steve & Rosemary) beat Tommy Dreamer and Rachael Ellering.

* Deaner beat Willie Mack after Eric Young interfered during the match.

* IMPACT Homecoming Tournament Finals: Deonna Purrazzo & Drama King got the win over Decay.

Before the Impact TV Tapings:

* Sam Adonis beat Joessa.

* Petey Williams & Trey Miguel beat Kal Herro & Shotgun Tony Gunn.

* Crazzy Steve (w/ Decay) beat Fallah Bahh (w/ No Way).