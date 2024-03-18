More Independent Promotions Reportedly Contacting WWE About Shows During Wrestlemania Weekend

WWE may have started a trend by allowing Shayna Baszler to work GCW Bloodsport X during Wrestlemania weekend. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that other independent promotions have contacted WWE about possibly getting talent to work their events in the Philadelphia area that weekend. It’s unknown if it will work but they are hoping to have the same luck that Josh Barnett did when he personally contacted Triple H about Bloodsport. It was noted that these promotions hadn’t been able to secure AEW talents, although some are still working that weekend like Billie Starkz, Bryan Keith and Nick Wayne. Those three are all set for a DDT event.

Meanwhile, AEW wrestlers are also rumored to be working Bloodsport, meaning it will have a mix of AEW and WWE talent. Those announced so far include Baszler (WWE), Johnny Bloodsport (AEW/ROH), Barnett, Lady Frost and Marina Shafir (AEW). There are rumored to be more WWE talents working Bloodsport as well.