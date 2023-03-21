– As noted, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Logan Paul will be appearing on Season 8 of Kevin Hart’s Cold as Balls on the Laught Out Loud YouTube channel. Here’s some additional information on the new season:

KEVIN HART’S “COLD AS BALLS” IS BACK FOR EIGHTH SEASON WITH

ALL-STAR LINEUP OF GUESTS

In Partnership with Old Spice, the Internet’s Biggest Sports Talk Show Returns Today with NBA Legend Kevin Garnett

Upcoming Guests Include Mookie Betts, Khalil Mack, Bianca Belair, Deebo Samuel, Scotty James, Julian Edelman, Chiney Ogwumike, Logan Paul and More

WHAT: Hartbeat, the global media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture, and OBB Pictures, the award-winning film/TV division of OBB Media, announced the highly anticipated return of the internet’s biggest sports talk show, Cold as Balls. In partnership with Old Spice, the hit series kicks-off its eighth season today as Basketball Hall-of-Famer Kevin Garnett takes his turn in the cold seat in the episode HERE.

Garnett joins an all-star cast featuring some of the world’s top athletes and sports entertainers, including Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Australian Olympic snowboarder Scotty James, New England Patriots icon Julian Edelman, Los Angeles Sparks power forward Chiney Ogwumike, professional wrestler and social media star Logan Paul, and more.

Each athlete will take the polar plunge with Hart into the “Cold as Balls” ice tubs for another round of hilarious and intimate conversations as he goes deep into the lives and stories of each athlete, bringing jaw-dropping revelations in what has been coined “the hottest season ever.”

“It has been amazing to see the overwhelming love for “Cold as Balls” over the past seven seasons,” said Kevin Hart. “I am looking forward to diving in with a whole new set of sports figures to bring our audiences more laughs, more perspective, and maybe even some tears for what is sure to be one of our best seasons yet.”

“Creating such a long standing hit and fan favorite in Cold As Balls with Kevin over the past seven seasons has been an incredible experience.” said Michael D. Ratner, founder and CEO of OBB Media and the show’s creator. “After each season we come together to figure out how we can keep upping the ante and keep it fresh; it’s been so rewarding to see the show’s audience continue to grow into billions of views. This show represents the evolution of media and we’re so excited to share season eight with the world alongside Hartbeat and Old Spice.”

Old Spice, with its long history of helping guys navigate the seas of manhood, returns for yet another season as presenting sponsor. The quintessential men’s grooming brand, bringing its commitment to providing 24/7 sweat protection, will partner with Hart and HARTBEAT to spotlight some of your favorite world class athletes.

“Old Spice is ready to return to the ice tub with Kevin for another great season!” said Matt Krehbiel, VP of Old Spice at Procter & Gamble “We are excited to continue connecting fans with some of the biggest names in sports for more ridiculously hilarious content and more long-lasting Old Spice products.”

Cold As Balls has captivated audiences since its premiere in 2018, earning over 1.4B+ views to date. The franchise quickly became one of the most-watched series across the Internet and an instant breakout success with guests LaVar Ball and Blake Griffin, and continued to see episodes trending #1 Worldwide on YouTube throughout each recurring season with guests such as two-time NBA Champion Lamar Odom, “Fortnite” legend Ninja, WWE Hall of Famers the Bella Twins and The Undertaker, NFL stars Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim, and others.

OBB’s Founder and CEO, Michael D. Ratner, and Sean Thomas Spencer, created the series with Ratner also serving as Executive Producer alongside Hart, Jeff Clanagan, Thai Randolph, Tina Maher, Dave Becky, OBB’s Scott Ratner and Kfir Goldberg. Michael D. Ratner directs all episodes and co-showruns the series alongside Kfir Goldberg.