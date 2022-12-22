More Insight Into Alleged Disagreement With Miro and AEW Creative

It was previously reported that the reason Miro has not appeared on AEW TV was due to issues between the Redeemer and AEW creative. An idea was reportedly brought up that Miro did not like, and so he has been at home until they can come up with something he’ll agree to.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that there were plans for Miro after All Out (where he teamed with Sting & Darby Allin to defeat the House of Black), but he didn’t like them. Tony Khan went to Miro in September with an idea that would build to a match at Full Gear on November 19, but Miro didn’t want to do it.

Meltzer noted that several of the people who signed with AEW after leaving WWE are “very leery” about doing jobs. This makes it hard to book them, since they would have to lose at times. Bryan Danielson was noted as an exception to this.

He added that AEW is continuing to talk with Miro about ideas to bring him back, but CJ Perry previously hinted that he could want to go back to WWE. Miro has said his AEW return is not up to him.