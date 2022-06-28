More Law Firms Announce Investigations Into WWE for Fiduciary Breaches

– It appears two more law firms are now investigating WWE for a possible breach of fiduciary duties. As noted, a number of other law firms previously announced investigations into WWE. he list of law firms now appears to be up to 10. The new investigations this week were announced by Pomerantz Law Firm and Weiss Law.

You can view the full press releases below:

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (“WWE” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WWE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether WWE and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 17, 2022, WWE announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) Vincent McMahon would be stepping down from those roles, with his daughter Stephanie returning to the company as interim Chief Executive Officer amid an ongoing investigation into an alleged secret hush deal with a former employee. WWE stated that it had formed a special committee to investigate the alleged improper behavior of CEO McMahon and John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations, who reportedly had relationships with a former employee and allegedly paid her a secret $3M settlement.

On this news, WWE’s stock price fell $2.36 per share, or 3.64%, to close at $62.51 per share on June 17, 2022.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE)

Weiss Law, a national shareholders' rights law firm, is investigating possible false and misleading statements, accounting and reporting practices, insider trading, breaches of fiduciary duty, and violations of the federal securities laws by the Board of Directors and certain company officers of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) concerning the company's Chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon's, secret $3 million hush-money settlement made to a former WWE employee, as well as numerous Non-Disclosure Agreements ("NDA") entered into with former female employees who were alleging misconduct by McMahon and one of his top executives, Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis. McMahon controls the company via his ownership of the majority of the company's Class B voting shares.