More Matches Added to Saturday’s AEW Collision 100

July 3, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling has announced more matches for Saturday’s special 100th episode of AEW Collision on TNT and MAX. They include Willow Nightingale in action, another Max Caster open challenge and story time with Adam Cole (Bay Bay). You can find spoilers for this weekend’s episode here. The updated lineup includes:

* Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Anna Jay, and Tay Melo vs. Athena, Megan Bayne, Julia Hart, and Thekla
* Winner Gets Shot at TNT title at All In: Daniel Garcia vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Shelton Benjamin vs. Kevin Knight
* Mark Briscoe, Mistico, and Hologram vs. Hechicero, Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero
* FTR vs. The Outrunners
* Max Caster’s open challenge
* Storytime with Adam Cole
* Willow Nightingale in action

AEW Collision, Joseph Lee

