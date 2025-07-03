More Matches Added to Saturday’s AEW Collision 100

All Elite Wrestling has announced more matches for Saturday’s special 100th episode of AEW Collision on TNT and MAX. They include Willow Nightingale in action, another Max Caster open challenge and story time with Adam Cole (Bay Bay). You can find spoilers for this weekend’s episode here. The updated lineup includes:

* Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Anna Jay, and Tay Melo vs. Athena, Megan Bayne, Julia Hart, and Thekla

* Winner Gets Shot at TNT title at All In: Daniel Garcia vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Kevin Knight

* Mark Briscoe, Mistico, and Hologram vs. Hechicero, Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero

* FTR vs. The Outrunners

* Max Caster’s open challenge

* Storytime with Adam Cole

* Willow Nightingale in action

This Saturday, 7/5!#AEWCollision 100

8/7c on TNT + MAX Who's ready for storytime with @AdamColePro, Bay Bay!? With multiple challengers for his title making their intentions known, we'll hear from the TNT Champion, Adam Cole, on the 100th Episode of Collision, THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/weWjbJVMm1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 3, 2025

This Saturday, 7/5!#AEWCollision 100

8/7c on TNT + MAX Who Can Survive the Best Wrestler Alive™?!@PlatinumMax will have an open challenge on the 100th Episode of Saturday Night Collision at 8/7c, THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/QowscRiLpt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 3, 2025