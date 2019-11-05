wrestling / News
AEW News: More Matches to Be Added to Full Gear, Chris Jericho Shares Pic of AEW Billboard, Cody and Brandi Rhodes Appearance
– There are a couple more matches set to be added to AEW Full Gear before it takes place this weekend. Cody noted on Twitter that a match for the show will be announced during tonight’s episode of AEW Dark, with another match set to be announced tomorrow. The show takes place on Saturday from Baltimore, Maryland:
Match announcement tonight on #AEW DARK & look for a match announcement tomorrow afternoon at @AEWrestling … https://t.co/VNJCPfSmAr
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 5, 2019
– Cody also noted that he and Brandi Rhodes will be doing a meet and greet in Charlotte, North Carolina before AEW Dynamite tomorrow:
CHARLOTTE – Tomorrow before the doors open…
Meet&Greet w/@TheBrandiRhodes @dustinrhodes 📸https://t.co/tzvxkxvV0O pic.twitter.com/vFUduuB5Y6
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 5, 2019
– Chris Jericho posted to Instagram to share a pic of himself posing next to — well, himself on an AEW billboard in New York City:
