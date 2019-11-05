wrestling / News

AEW News: More Matches to Be Added to Full Gear, Chris Jericho Shares Pic of AEW Billboard, Cody and Brandi Rhodes Appearance

November 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Full Gear

– There are a couple more matches set to be added to AEW Full Gear before it takes place this weekend. Cody noted on Twitter that a match for the show will be announced during tonight’s episode of AEW Dark, with another match set to be announced tomorrow. The show takes place on Saturday from Baltimore, Maryland:

– Cody also noted that he and Brandi Rhodes will be doing a meet and greet in Charlotte, North Carolina before AEW Dynamite tomorrow:

– Chris Jericho posted to Instagram to share a pic of himself posing next to — well, himself on an AEW billboard in New York City:

View this post on Instagram

#LeChampion….

A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Full Gear, Brandi Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Cody, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading