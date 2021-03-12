More Matches Added To Debut of AEW Dark: Elevation

As we previously reported, Tony Khan announced five matches for the premiere of AEW Dark on Youtube this Monday at 7 PM ET. Since then, another five matches have been announced, bringing the total up to ten. Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight will be the announce team. The lineup includes

* Maki Itoh vs. Riho

* Dante Martin vs. Max Caster

* Tay Conti vs. Ashley Vox

* Brandon Cutler vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Jungle Boy vs. Danny Limelight

* The Butcher, the Blade & Private Party vs. Dean Alexander, Carlie Bravo, Brick Aldridge & David Ali

* Red Velvet vs. Dani Jordyn

* Abadon vs. Ray Lyn

* Leila Grey vs. Diamante

* Skyler Moore vs. Big Swole

