More Matches Added To Debut of AEW Dark: Elevation

March 12, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation

As we previously reported, Tony Khan announced five matches for the premiere of AEW Dark on Youtube this Monday at 7 PM ET. Since then, another five matches have been announced, bringing the total up to ten. Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight will be the announce team. The lineup includes

* Maki Itoh vs. Riho
* Dante Martin vs. Max Caster
* Tay Conti vs. Ashley Vox
* Brandon Cutler vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Jungle Boy vs. Danny Limelight
* The Butcher, the Blade & Private Party vs. Dean Alexander, Carlie Bravo, Brick Aldridge & David Ali
* Red Velvet vs. Dani Jordyn
* Abadon vs. Ray Lyn
* Leila Grey vs. Diamante
* Skyler Moore vs. Big Swole

