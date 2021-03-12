wrestling / News
More Matches Added To Debut of AEW Dark: Elevation
As we previously reported, Tony Khan announced five matches for the premiere of AEW Dark on Youtube this Monday at 7 PM ET. Since then, another five matches have been announced, bringing the total up to ten. Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight will be the announce team. The lineup includes
* Maki Itoh vs. Riho
* Dante Martin vs. Max Caster
* Tay Conti vs. Ashley Vox
* Brandon Cutler vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Jungle Boy vs. Danny Limelight
* The Butcher, the Blade & Private Party vs. Dean Alexander, Carlie Bravo, Brick Aldridge & David Ali
* Red Velvet vs. Dani Jordyn
* Abadon vs. Ray Lyn
* Leila Grey vs. Diamante
* Skyler Moore vs. Big Swole
The newest team to join the Matt Hardy Empire, The Butcher & The Blade will team up with #PrivateParty to take on Dean Alexander, Carlie Bravo, Brick Aldridge & David Ali in a HUGE 8-man tag team match at #AEWDark: Elevation
Watch Monday night at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/sGVo1wzWn6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 12, 2021
The matches get more and more STACKED for #AEWDark: Elevation!
Red Velvet vs. 'The Real Mean Girl' Dani Jordyn
Ray Lyn vs. Abadon
Leila Grey vs. Diamanté
Skyler Moore vs. Big Swole
Watch the debut episode this Monday night at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/JVTZamYp2w
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 12, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Bringing Over International Talents This Week
- Joey Ryan Dismisses Lawsuit Against Pelle Primeau, CM Punk Responds
- Arn Anderson On Doomsday Cage Match At Uncensored 1996, Hulk Hogan Having Creative Control In WCW
- Ricky Starks Recalls His Decision To Leave The NWA, AEW Offering Him A Contract After Match With Cody Rhodes