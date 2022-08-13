More Matches Added To NWA 74 Later This Month

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced several new matches for NWA 74, which happens on August 27 and 28 at the Chase in St. Louis. The new matches include Caprice Coleman vs. Colby Corino, VSK vs. Luke Hawx, Thom Latimer vs. Judais and Mercurio vs. ‘Magic’ Jake Dumas. You can find the full lineup below.

Night One

* Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox

* NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Kamille vs. Taya Valkyrie

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Jax Dane vs. Cyon

* NWA World Tag Team Championships Match: Commonwealth Connection vs. La Rebellion

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Homicide vs. Kerry Morton

* Burke Invitational for a shot at the NWA Women’s title on Night 2: Angelina Love, Tootie Lynn, KiLynn King, Samantha Starr, Missa Kate, Madi Wrenkowski, Max the Impaler, Natalia Markova, Jennacide, More TBD

* Matt Cardona vs. Handpicked Opponent

* EC3 vs. Mims

* Pre-Show: Luke Hawx vs. VSK

* Pre-Show: Country Gentlemen vs. Gold Rushhh

Night Two

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus

* NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Kamille OR Taya Valkyie vs. Winner of Burke Invitational

* MLW Openweight Championship Match: Davey Richards vs. Thrillbilly Silas

* Street Fight for NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Pretty Empowered vs. The Hex.

* 10-Team Battle Royale for NWA United States Tag Team Championships Match: Gold Rushhh, The Now, Miserably Faithful, The Ill Begotten, Ruff ‘n’ Ready, The Fixers, Hawx Aerie, The Country Gentlemen, Team Ambition More TBD

* Mercurio vs. ‘Magic’ Jake Dumas

* Thom Latimer vs. Judais

* Colby Corino vs. Caprice Coleman