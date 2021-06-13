More Matches Added to This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

– AEW has confirmed some additional matchups for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. The show will stream on AEW’s official YouTube channel on Monday, June 14 at 7:00 pm EST. Three more matches have been added to the lineup, bringing the total number of matches to 11.

Next week’s card will be headlined by Scorpio Sky vs. The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds. Here’s the current 11-match AEW Dark: Elevation lineup:

* Scorpio Sky with Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds

* Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero vs. Megan Bayne

* QT Marshall and Aaron Solow vs. Deonn Rusman and Joe Keys

* Wardlow vs. Jason Hotch

* Orange Cassidy with Best Friends and Kris Statlander vs. Cameron Cole

* Dani Jordyn vs. Julia Hart with Varsity Blonds

* Lee Johnson and Dustin Rhodes vs. VSK and Travis Titan

* Shawn Spears vs. Falco

* Arik Cannon & Kevin Blackwood vs. Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero Miedo

* Private Party vs. Dean Alexander & Carlie Bravo

* Angelico vs. Mike Sydal