More Matches Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a couple more matches for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. The company announced that tonight’s show will feature Je’Von Evans vs. SCRYPTS, Jaida Parker vs. Brinley Reece, and Izzi Dame & Kiana James vs. Kelani Jordan & Fallon Henley. Evans was previously announced as debuting on the show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs without ads for the first 30 minutes, is:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Wolfdogs vs. Nathan Frazer & Axiom

* Je’Von Evans vs. SCRYPTS

* Jaida Parker vs. Brinley Reece

* Izzi Dame & Kiana James vs. Kelani Jordan & Fallon Henley

* Natalya appears