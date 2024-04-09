wrestling / News
More Matches Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a couple more matches for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. The company announced that tonight’s show will feature Je’Von Evans vs. SCRYPTS, Jaida Parker vs. Brinley Reece, and Izzi Dame & Kiana James vs. Kelani Jordan & Fallon Henley. Evans was previously announced as debuting on the show.
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs without ads for the first 30 minutes, is:
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Wolfdogs vs. Nathan Frazer & Axiom
* Je’Von Evans vs. SCRYPTS
* Jaida Parker vs. Brinley Reece
* Izzi Dame & Kiana James vs. Kelani Jordan & Fallon Henley
* Natalya appears
