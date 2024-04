AEW has an updated card for Saturday’s Collision following Rampage. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. AZM

* Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Kyle Fletcher

* Lee Moriarty vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* House of Black vs. Dante Martin, Action Andretti & Matt Sydal