wrestling / News

More Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Collision

June 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 6-8-24 KOR OC Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced an updated card for this weekend’s episode of AEW Collision. The company announced the following updated lineup for the show, which airs live Saturday night on TNT:

* Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. FTR
* Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost
* Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle O’Reilly

