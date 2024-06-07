wrestling / News
More Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Collision
June 7, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has announced an updated card for this weekend’s episode of AEW Collision. The company announced the following updated lineup for the show, which airs live Saturday night on TNT:
* Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. FTR
* Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost
* Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle O’Reilly
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE’s Contract Negotiations With Dijak
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Not Allowed At WWE Headquarters, Not Even In The Gym He Designed
- Ted DiBiase Discusses People Calling Wrestling Fake, Backstage Altercations
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Initially Was Hesitant To Be Part Of Who Killed WCW?