More Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

May 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation

– AEW has announced an appearance by Jon Moxley and more matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. The company announced on Sunday morning that The Blade & Matt Hardy will face Colt Cabana & 5, Jon Moxley vs. Andrew Palace, FTR vs. The Hughes Bros, and Thunder Rosa vs. Willow Nightingale for Monday’s show.

The updated lineup is:

* The Blade & Matt Hardy vs. Colt Cabana & 5
* Jon Moxley vs. Andrew Palace
* Hughes Bros. vs. FTR
* Willow Nightingale vs. Thunder Rosa
* Red Velvet vs. Reka Tehaka
* Baron Black vs. Nick Comoroto
* Will Allday vs. Miro
* 10 vs. D3
* Private Party vs. Duke Davis & Ganon Jones
* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Nyla Rose
* Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami
* Dillon McQueen vs. QT Marshall

