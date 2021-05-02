wrestling / News
More Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
– AEW has announced an appearance by Jon Moxley and more matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. The company announced on Sunday morning that The Blade & Matt Hardy will face Colt Cabana & 5, Jon Moxley vs. Andrew Palace, FTR vs. The Hughes Bros, and Thunder Rosa vs. Willow Nightingale for Monday’s show.
The updated lineup is:
* The Blade & Matt Hardy vs. Colt Cabana & 5
* Jon Moxley vs. Andrew Palace
* Hughes Bros. vs. FTR
* Willow Nightingale vs. Thunder Rosa
* Red Velvet vs. Reka Tehaka
* Baron Black vs. Nick Comoroto
* Will Allday vs. Miro
* 10 vs. D3
* Private Party vs. Duke Davis & Ganon Jones
* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Nyla Rose
* Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami
* Dillon McQueen vs. QT Marshall
#AEWDarkElevation TOMORROW at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB!
– 1 of 2 Main Events: #HFO's @MATTHARDYBRAND + @BraxtonSutter v. #DarkOrder's @ColtCabana + @Alan_V_Angels
– @JonMoxley will appear
– @thunderrosa22 is in singles action
– #FTR is in tag team action pic.twitter.com/c7465Llf1p
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 2, 2021
