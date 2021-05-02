More Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

– AEW has announced an appearance by Jon Moxley and more matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. The company announced on Sunday morning that The Blade & Matt Hardy will face Colt Cabana & 5, Jon Moxley vs. Andrew Palace, FTR vs. The Hughes Bros, and Thunder Rosa vs. Willow Nightingale for Monday’s show.

The updated lineup is:

* The Blade & Matt Hardy vs. Colt Cabana & 5

* Jon Moxley vs. Andrew Palace

* Hughes Bros. vs. FTR

* Willow Nightingale vs. Thunder Rosa

* Red Velvet vs. Reka Tehaka

* Baron Black vs. Nick Comoroto

* Will Allday vs. Miro

* 10 vs. D3

* Private Party vs. Duke Davis & Ganon Jones

* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Nyla Rose

* Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami

* Dillon McQueen vs. QT Marshall