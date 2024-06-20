wrestling / News

More Matches Announced For Tomorrow Night’s AEW Rampage

June 20, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Logo Spoilers Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced more matches for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage, which include Shingo Takagi in action and more. The updated lineup includes:

* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament First Round Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb
* TNT Championship Ladder Match Qualifying Match: Lio Rush vs. Action Andretti
* Private Party vs. Metalik and Komander
* Shingo Takagi vs. AR Fox
* Rey Fenix vs. Turbo Floyd

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading