More Matches Announced For Tomorrow Night’s AEW Rampage
June 20, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced more matches for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage, which include Shingo Takagi in action and more. The updated lineup includes:
* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament First Round Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb
* TNT Championship Ladder Match Qualifying Match: Lio Rush vs. Action Andretti
* Private Party vs. Metalik and Komander
* Shingo Takagi vs. AR Fox
* Rey Fenix vs. Turbo Floyd
TOMORROW!
Friday Night #AEWRampage
10pm ET/9pm CT | TNT pic.twitter.com/KpzRskZJzH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 20, 2024
