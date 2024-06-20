More Matches Announced For Tomorrow Night’s AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling has announced more matches for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage, which include Shingo Takagi in action and more. The updated lineup includes:

* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament First Round Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb

* TNT Championship Ladder Match Qualifying Match: Lio Rush vs. Action Andretti

* Private Party vs. Metalik and Komander

* Shingo Takagi vs. AR Fox

* Rey Fenix vs. Turbo Floyd