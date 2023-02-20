More Matches Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has added several matches to this week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Sunday that Gallus vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade in a non-title match, Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre, and Chase vs. The Dyad have been made for Tuesday’s episode.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on USA Network, is:

* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breaker vs. Jinder Mahal

* Non-Title Match: Gallus vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

* Jacy Jayne vs. Indi Hartwell

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams

* Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre

* Chase U vs. The Dyad