More Matches Announced for Thursday’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Updated Lineup

– Impact Wrestling has confirmed some more matches and segments for Thursday’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. As noted, Melina will be making her in-ring Impact Wrestling debut at the event.

Also, new Impact World champion Christian Cage will be appearing on Thursday’s show. You can view the updated lineup below:

* Melina to make in-ring Impact debut

* Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering

* New Impact World champion Christian Cage will appear

* Moose & Ace Austin vs. Chris Sabin & Sami Callihan

* Matt Cardona vs. Shera

Thursday’s show will be the last stop before Emergence 2021, which will air on Saturday, August 20 on Impact Plus.