wrestling / News
More Matches Announced for Thursday’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Updated Lineup
– Impact Wrestling has confirmed some more matches and segments for Thursday’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. As noted, Melina will be making her in-ring Impact Wrestling debut at the event.
Also, new Impact World champion Christian Cage will be appearing on Thursday’s show. You can view the updated lineup below:
* Melina to make in-ring Impact debut
* Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering
* New Impact World champion Christian Cage will appear
* Moose & Ace Austin vs. Chris Sabin & Sami Callihan
* Matt Cardona vs. Shera
Thursday’s show will be the last stop before Emergence 2021, which will air on Saturday, August 20 on Impact Plus.
THURSDAY ON @IMPACTWRESTLING! #IMPACTonAXSTV I’m Alwayz Ready…even for @MahabaliShera! pic.twitter.com/DlBEMKSWKp
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) August 16, 2021
.@TheMooseNation and @The_Ace_Austin face @SuperChrisSabin and @TheSamiCallihan THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/9RsXnbfrpt
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 17, 2021
BREAKING: We can officially confirm that IMPACT World Champion @Christian4Peeps will be in the IMPACT Zone THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/QodYDyfHJa
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 17, 2021
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Sparks More Speculation With Cryptic Instagram Post
- WWE Reportedly Returning NXT to Taped Shows Following NXT Takeover 36
- MJF Takes Exception to AEW Posting Chris Jericho’s ‘Judas’ Lyrics, Mark Sterling Issues Legal Warning
- Backstage Rumor on AEW Asking AAA to Hold Off on Planned Title Change at TripleMania XXIX