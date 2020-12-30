More Matches Announced For Tonight’s NXT, Bronson Reed vs. Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott To Open The Show

WWE has announced several more matches for tonight’s episode of NXT, including a match between Bronson Reed and Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott that will open the show. Here’s the updated lineup:

* The NXT Year-End Awards

* A special look at Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

* Mercedes Martinez in action

* Bronson Reed vs. Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott

* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Breezango

* Pete Dunne vs Roderick Strong

* NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Leon Ruff