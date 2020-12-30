wrestling / News
More Matches Announced For Tonight’s NXT, Bronson Reed vs. Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott To Open The Show
December 30, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced several more matches for tonight’s episode of NXT, including a match between Bronson Reed and Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott that will open the show. Here’s the updated lineup:
* The NXT Year-End Awards
* A special look at Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
* Mercedes Martinez in action
* Bronson Reed vs. Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott
* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Breezango
* Pete Dunne vs Roderick Strong
* NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Leon Ruff
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon Having Regret After Andre The Giant’s Passing, Andre Hating Brother Love, His Legacy In Wrestling
- Brodie Lee’s Wife Addresses Speculation Surrounding His Passing
- Brodie Lee Received Trademark Registration on Ring Name Before His Passing
- Big E Reveals Brodie Lee Wanted to Become a Wrestling Talent Scout After He Retired