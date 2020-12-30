wrestling / News

More Matches Announced For Tonight’s NXT, Bronson Reed vs. Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott To Open The Show

December 30, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT

WWE has announced several more matches for tonight’s episode of NXT, including a match between Bronson Reed and Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott that will open the show. Here’s the updated lineup:

* The NXT Year-End Awards
* A special look at Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
* Mercedes Martinez in action
* Bronson Reed vs. Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott
* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Breezango
* Pete Dunne vs Roderick Strong
* NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Leon Ruff

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading