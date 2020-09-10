More Matches, Broadcast Team Set For UWN Primetime Live PPV Debut

United Wrestling Network has announced more matches and the broadcast team for the debut of UWN Primetime Live on PPV. The company has announced the following fully updated card for the show:

* NWA Championship Match: Nick Aldis vs. Mike Bennett

* West Coast Pro Championship Match: Alexander Hammerstone defending vs. EJ Sparks

* UWN TV Championship Match: Dan Joseph vs. Levi Shapiro

* Kamille vs. Heather Monroe

* Chris Dickinson vs. TBA

* Will Allday vs. Jordan Clearwater

* The Tribe (Hawaiian Lion and The Navaho Warrior) vs. The Wolf Zaddies, Bad Dude Tito and Che Cabrera

In addition, the broadcast team will be Todd Keneley on play-by-play along with Alyssa Marino. NWA lead announcer Joe Galli will appear remotely from his home to announce breaking news, plus do interviews and special reports. Dave Marquez and Mayra Dias Gomes will also do interviews, while Adnan Kureishy will be serve as ring announcer.

The show will be available on FITE.TV debuting on September 15th, with the first episode pre-orderable for $7.99 here or a four-episode bundle for $23.99 here.