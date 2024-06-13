wrestling / News

More Matches, Contract Signing Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

June 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a couple more matches and a contract signing for next week’s episode of Dynamite. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:

* Commercial-Free: MJF vs. RUSH
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed
* AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. TBA
* Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa contract signing

