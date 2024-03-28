wrestling / News
More Matches & Segments Added To Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches and segments for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. You can find spoilers for the show here. The lineup includes:
* AEW International Championship Eliminator Match: Roderick Strong (c) vs. Daddy Magic
* Dustin Rhodes vs. The Butcher
* Mariah May vs. Nikita
* Deonna Purrazzo in action
* We’ll hear from Timeless Toni Storm
* Bang Bang Gang Family Dinner
TOMORROW
Friday Night #AEWRampage 10/9c on TNT
• @RoderickStrong v @TheDaddyMagic
• @dustinrhodes v @andycomplains
• @deonnapurrazzo IN ACTION
• @mariahmayx v @nikitawrestles
• Hear from Champ Toni Storm
• BANG BANG GANG Family Dinner @jaywhitenz @theaustingunn @coltengunn pic.twitter.com/TDUeEvqne3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 28, 2024
