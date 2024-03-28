wrestling / News

More Matches & Segments Added To Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage

March 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches and segments for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. You can find spoilers for the show here. The lineup includes:

* AEW International Championship Eliminator Match: Roderick Strong (c) vs. Daddy Magic
* Dustin Rhodes vs. The Butcher
* Mariah May vs. Nikita
* Deonna Purrazzo in action
* We’ll hear from Timeless Toni Storm
* Bang Bang Gang Family Dinner

