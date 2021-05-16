More Matches & Segments Confirmed for Tomorrow’s AEW Dark: Elevation

– AEW has confirmed some additional matches and also interview segments for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Paul Wight twill be interviewing The Acclaimed and also Ryan Nemeth for AEW Dark: Elevation Showcase.

The show will stream on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. You can see the updated lineup below:

* Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Danny Limelight & Royce Isaacs

* Layla Hirsch vs. Natalia Markova

* Robo vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page vs. Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Aaron Solow (w/ The Factory)

* Tay Conti vs. Kiah Dream

* Baron Black vs. QT Marshall (w/ The Factory)

* Jungle Boy (w/ Marko Stunt) vs. Adrian Alanis

* Mike Sydal vs. Brian Cage (w/ Hook)

* Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts) vs. Bear Bronson

* KiLynn King vs. The Bunny (w/ Hardy Family Office)

* The Acclaimed vs. Kevin Bennett & Kevin Blackwood

* Private Party vs. The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and Alan “5” Angels

* Daniel Garcia vs. Joey Janela

* Thunder Rosa vs. Robyn Renegade

* AEW Dark: Elevation Showcase – Paul Wight With Ryan Nemeth

* AEW Dark: Elevation Showcase – Paul Wight With The Acclaimed