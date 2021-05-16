wrestling / News
More Matches & Segments Confirmed for Tomorrow’s AEW Dark: Elevation
– AEW has confirmed some additional matches and also interview segments for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Paul Wight twill be interviewing The Acclaimed and also Ryan Nemeth for AEW Dark: Elevation Showcase.
The show will stream on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. You can see the updated lineup below:
* Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Danny Limelight & Royce Isaacs
* Layla Hirsch vs. Natalia Markova
* Robo vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
* Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page vs. Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan
* Dustin Rhodes vs. Aaron Solow (w/ The Factory)
* Tay Conti vs. Kiah Dream
* Baron Black vs. QT Marshall (w/ The Factory)
* Jungle Boy (w/ Marko Stunt) vs. Adrian Alanis
* Mike Sydal vs. Brian Cage (w/ Hook)
* Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts) vs. Bear Bronson
* KiLynn King vs. The Bunny (w/ Hardy Family Office)
* The Acclaimed vs. Kevin Bennett & Kevin Blackwood
* Private Party vs. The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and Alan “5” Angels
* Daniel Garcia vs. Joey Janela
* Thunder Rosa vs. Robyn Renegade
* AEW Dark: Elevation Showcase – Paul Wight With Ryan Nemeth
* AEW Dark: Elevation Showcase – Paul Wight With The Acclaimed
