More Matches Set For AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW has filled out the rest of the card for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation, bringing the total to eleven bouts. The company has announced Britt Baker vs. Raychell Rose, Eddie Kingston vs. VSK, and Jade Cargill vs. Reka Tehaka for this week’s show, as you can see below.
The full lineup for Monday’s show is:
* Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight
* Tay Conti vs. Madi Wrenkowski
* Jurassic Express vs. Chaos Project
* Isiah Kassidy vs. Alex Reynolds
* Thunder Rosa vs. Renee Michelle
* Britt Baker vs. Raychell Rose
* Fuego del Sol and Baron Black vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky
* Eddie Kingston vs. VSK
* Dean Alexander and Dillon McQueen vs. Matt Hardy and Marq Quen
* Jade Cargill vs. Reka Tehaka
* Matt Sydal vs. Manny Smith
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Dani Jordyn
