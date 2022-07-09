More Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite, Barbed Wire Death Match In Two Weeks

AEW has announced more matches for next week’s AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest week one, plus a Barbed Wire Deathmatch for week two. On tonight’s episode of Rampage, it was announced that Serena Deeb will face Anna Jay on next week’s themed episode of Dynamite, and that Christian Cage will appear alongside Luchasaurus. This is in addition to the previously-announced Jake Hager vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Young Bucks defending their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Swerve In Our Glory as well as Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs.

It was also announced that on Fyter Fest week two on July 20th, Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston will face off in their latest battle under extreme rules with a Barbed Wire Deathmatch. To keep things fair, the Jericho Appreciation Society will be suspended in a shark cage for the match.

You can see a Kingston promo from tonight’s show demanding the match, which is the first announced for week two: