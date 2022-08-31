wrestling / News
More Matches Set For NJPW Strong Autumn Action
NJPW has announced more matches for NJPW Strong Autumn Action. The company announced on Tuesday that Juice Robinson vs. Ren Narita, QT Marshall vs. Shota Umino, Ari Daivari vs. Kevin Blackwood, and Kevin Knight vs. Che Cabrera have all been added to the show.
You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on September 11th and is a taping for NJPW Strong:
* Jay White and the Good Brothers vs. Eddie Kingston, Homicide, and Wheeler Yuta
* Rocky Romero vs. Shingo Takagi
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tom Lawlor
* Mistico and Alex Zayne vs. Mascara Dorada and Blake Christian
* Juice Robinson vs. Ren Narita
* QT Marshall vs. Shota Umino
* Ari Daivari vs. Kevin Blackwood
* Kevin Knight vs. Che Cabrera
VEGAS MATCH ANNOUNCEMENTS!!
🎲Autumn Action Sept 11th, Las Vegas!
In action:
🎲 @rennarita_njpw 🆚#JuiceRobinson
🎲 @QTMarshall 🆚 @Shooter_us
🎲 @blkwdxvx 🆚 @AriyaDaivari
🎲 @Jet2Flyy 🆚 @checabrera_
🎟️: https://t.co/aGDgqs1Wde#njAA #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/5Vx6YmK8xv
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) August 31, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah Winning Women’s Tag Team Titles on WWE Raw
- Wardlow Blames MJF for ‘Ruining’ Biggest Night of His Life at AEW Double or Nothing
- Gunther on His Time Working With Vince McMahon in WWE, Referring to Himself as a ‘Wrestler’
- Mick Foley Recalls His Reaction To Chris Benoit Family Tragedy, How It Impacted The Wrestling Industry