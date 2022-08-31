More Matches Set For NJPW Strong Autumn Action

NJPW has announced more matches for NJPW Strong Autumn Action. The company announced on Tuesday that Juice Robinson vs. Ren Narita, QT Marshall vs. Shota Umino, Ari Daivari vs. Kevin Blackwood, and Kevin Knight vs. Che Cabrera have all been added to the show.

You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on September 11th and is a taping for NJPW Strong:

* Jay White and the Good Brothers vs. Eddie Kingston, Homicide, and Wheeler Yuta

* Rocky Romero vs. Shingo Takagi

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tom Lawlor

* Mistico and Alex Zayne vs. Mascara Dorada and Blake Christian

* Juice Robinson vs. Ren Narita

* QT Marshall vs. Shota Umino

* Ari Daivari vs. Kevin Blackwood

* Kevin Knight vs. Che Cabrera