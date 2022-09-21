More Matches Set For NWA Hard Times 3

The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship and more are set for NWA Hard Times 3. On tonight’s episode of NWA Powerrr, it was confirmed that Matt Cardona will challenge Trevor Murdoch for the Worlds Heavyweight Championship. Additionally, it was announced that The Fixers will defend the NWA United States Tag Team Championship against The Spectaculars.

You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 12th from Chalmette, Louisiana and air on FITE TV:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Matt Cardona

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. Taya Valkyrie

* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: The Fixers vs. The Spectaculars