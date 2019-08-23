wrestling / News
More Matches Set For ROH/CMLL Global Wars Espectacular
ROH has announced more matches for the upcoming Global Wars Espectacular joint show with CMLL, which include an eight-man tag team match and a triple threat match. The former pits Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO, Brody King & Flip Gordon) against Okumura, Rey Bucanero, Hechicero & Barbaro Cavernario. The latter will see Gordon take on PJ Black and Triton. Here’s the updated lineup for the tour:
Night One: September 6th in Dearborn, Michigan
– Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia vs. Volador Jr and Triton
– Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO, Brody King & Flip Gordon) vs Okumura, Rey Bucanero, Hechicero & Barbaro Cavernario
– Rush vs. Stuka Jr.
Night Two: September 7th in Chicago, Illinois
– ROH World Championship: Matt Taven vs. Volador Jr.
– Rush vs. Barbaro Cavernario
– Jeff Cobb, Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham vs. Caristico, Stuka Jr, and Triton
Night Three: September 8th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
– The Briscoes and Barbaro Cavernario vs. Lifeblood
– Flip Gordon vs PJ Black vs Triton
