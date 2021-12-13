wrestling / News
More Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dark, 12 Matches Total
Several of the matches for this week’s AEW Dark were revealed yesterday, but more matches have been announced. That brings the total up to twelve. You can see the complete lineup below:
* Ryan Nemeth vs. Chuck Taylor
* Arjun Singh vs. Tony Vincita
* Marina Shafir vs. Kris Statlander
* Lee Johnson and Brock Johnson vs. Tony Donati and Faboo Andre
* Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and Colt Cabana vs. 2point0 and Daniel Garcia
* Heather Monroe vs. Tay Conti
* Invictus Khash vs. Angelico
* Nyla Rose vs. Zeda Zhang
* Riho & Ryo Mizunami vs. Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga
* Jade Cargill vs. Valentina Rossi
* Nick Comoroto vs. Dean Fleming
#AEWDark airs this Tuesday at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11
–@riho_gtmv/@mizunami0324 v @EmiSakura_gtmv/@Mei_gtmv
–@NylaRoseBeast v @TheZedaZhang
–@MafiosaRossi v @Jade_Cargill
–@Mr_Freakbeast v @DeanFleming903 pic.twitter.com/XKdXOoqbHA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 13, 2021
This Tuesday, tune in for a new episode of #AEWDark at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11
–@EvilUno/@YTAlexReynolds/@ColtCabana v #2point0/@GarciaWrestling
–@Heatherisme v @TayConti_
–@InvictusKhash v @AngelicoAAA
–@WoodsIsTheGoods v @ShawnSpears pic.twitter.com/naDwWJgJDb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 13, 2021
Watch #AEWDark this Tuesday at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11
–@ryrynemnem v @SexyChuckieT
–@holy2cow v @TonyVincita
–@MarinaShafir v @callmekrisstat
–@BigShottyLee/@BAndersonAEW v @tonydonati1/@fabooandre pic.twitter.com/PmxBIZuqDT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 13, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Mandy Rose, Rhea Ripley & Raquel Gonzalez Flexing Some Muscle, Liv Morgan Top Superstar Instagram Photos
- Booker T On Jeff Hardy’s WWE Release, Why AEW Is the Last Place Jeff Should Be Right Now
- Madusa On How Women’s Wrestling Continues to Be Elevated, Why The System Is Still ‘Busted’
- Jimmy Hart On The Most Painful Spots Of His Career, Working With Vince McMahon