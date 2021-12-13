More Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dark, 12 Matches Total

Several of the matches for this week’s AEW Dark were revealed yesterday, but more matches have been announced. That brings the total up to twelve. You can see the complete lineup below:

* Ryan Nemeth vs. Chuck Taylor

* Arjun Singh vs. Tony Vincita

* Marina Shafir vs. Kris Statlander

* Lee Johnson and Brock Johnson vs. Tony Donati and Faboo Andre

* Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and Colt Cabana vs. 2point0 and Daniel Garcia

* Heather Monroe vs. Tay Conti

* Invictus Khash vs. Angelico

* Nyla Rose vs. Zeda Zhang

* Riho & Ryo Mizunami vs. Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga

* Jade Cargill vs. Valentina Rossi

* Nick Comoroto vs. Dean Fleming