wrestling / News

More Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

April 12, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, including Orange Cassidy vs. John Skyler. The episode airs tonight on Youtube at 7 PM ET. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Best Friends vs. Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi
* Thunder Rosa vs. Diamante
* Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page vs. Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss
* Penta El Zero M vs. Brandon Cutler
* Britt Baker vs. Syke Blue
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Danny Limelight
* Orange Cassidy vs. John Skyler
* Dante Martin vs. Baron Black
* Miro vs. Hayden Backlund
* QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto vs. Andrew Palace & Cole Karter
* The Hybrid2 vs. Carlie Bravo & Dean Alexander
* PAC & Rey Fenix vs. Andre Montoya & Vary Morales
* FTR vs. Midas Black & Jay Lyon
* Rising Star Profile: Shawn Dean

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark: Elevation, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading