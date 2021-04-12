More Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, including Orange Cassidy vs. John Skyler. The episode airs tonight on Youtube at 7 PM ET. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Best Friends vs. Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi

* Thunder Rosa vs. Diamante

* Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page vs. Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss

* Penta El Zero M vs. Brandon Cutler

* Britt Baker vs. Syke Blue

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Danny Limelight

* Orange Cassidy vs. John Skyler

* Dante Martin vs. Baron Black

* Miro vs. Hayden Backlund

* QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto vs. Andrew Palace & Cole Karter

* The Hybrid2 vs. Carlie Bravo & Dean Alexander

* PAC & Rey Fenix vs. Andre Montoya & Vary Morales

* FTR vs. Midas Black & Jay Lyon

* Rising Star Profile: Shawn Dean