More Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a couple more matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced on tonight’s Rampage that Britt Baker vs. KiLynn King and Billy Gunn vs. Colten Gunn will take place on next week’s show, as well as Ricky Starks addresssing Powerhouse Hobbs’ attack on him a couple of weeks ago.

The updated lineup for Wednesday’s show is:

* AEW Undisputed World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk

* AEW World Trios Championship Quarterfinal: Death Triangle vs. United Empire

* Billy Gunn vs Colten Gunn

* Dax Harwood vs. Jay Lethal

* Britt Baker vs. KiLynn King

* Ricky Starks speaks