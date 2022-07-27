wrestling / News
Match Set For NWA 74 After This Week’s NWA Powerrr
The NWA has set a new match for NWA 74 following this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. On Tuesday’s show, Taya Valkyrie won a #1 contender’s match and will challenge Kamille for the NWA World Women’s Championship at Night One of the show.
The updated lineup for the show, which takes place on August 27th and 28th in St. Louis, is:
Night One
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. Taya Valkyrie
* NWA United States Tag Team Championships 10-Team Battle Royale: Competitors TBA
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championships: Homicide vs. Kerry Morton
* Burke Invitational: Competitors TBA
Night Two:
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus
* NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Kamille OR Taya Valkyrie vs. Burke Invitational winner
Night Not Yet Set
* Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox
