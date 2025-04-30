More Matches Set For This Week’s TNA Impact

TNA has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of TNA Impact, which airs at a special time. The company has announced the following for this week’s show, which will air live at 10 PM ET instead of the usual 8 PM ET on TNA+ and AXS TV:

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose vs. Zachary Wentz

* Frankie Kazarian & The Nemeths vs. Joe Hendry & The Hardys

* KC Navarro vs. Leon Slater

* Mike Santana vs. TBA

* Jody Threat vs. Maggie Lee

* We’ll hear from Indi Hartwell

* We’ll hear from Steve Maclin