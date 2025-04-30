wrestling / News

More Matches Set For This Week’s TNA Impact

April 30, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact 5-1-25 Image Credit: TNA

TNA has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of TNA Impact, which airs at a special time. The company has announced the following for this week’s show, which will air live at 10 PM ET instead of the usual 8 PM ET on TNA+ and AXS TV:

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose vs. Zachary Wentz
* Frankie Kazarian & The Nemeths vs. Joe Hendry & The Hardys
* KC Navarro vs. Leon Slater
* Mike Santana vs. TBA
* Jody Threat vs. Maggie Lee
* We’ll hear from Indi Hartwell
* We’ll hear from Steve Maclin

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Impact, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading