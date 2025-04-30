wrestling / News
More Matches Set For This Week’s TNA Impact
April 30, 2025 | Posted by
TNA has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of TNA Impact, which airs at a special time. The company has announced the following for this week’s show, which will air live at 10 PM ET instead of the usual 8 PM ET on TNA+ and AXS TV:
* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose vs. Zachary Wentz
* Frankie Kazarian & The Nemeths vs. Joe Hendry & The Hardys
* KC Navarro vs. Leon Slater
* Mike Santana vs. TBA
* Jody Threat vs. Maggie Lee
* We’ll hear from Indi Hartwell
* We’ll hear from Steve Maclin
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff’s Real American Freestyle Wrestling
- Ted DiBiase Discusses Where John Cena Ranks Amongst GOAT Talk
- Kevin Nash Thinks the Last Match of John Cena Won’t Be On WWE TV
- Janel Grant’s Team Files Response To Vince McMahon, WWE Trying to Stop Discovery Phase Of Lawsuit