More Matches Added To TNA Impact Tapings Next Weekend

TNA has announced a couple more matches for next weekend’s tapings in Philadelphia. The company announced PCO vs. Kon and Xia Brookside vs. Ash by Elegance for the Saturday, March 23rd taping at the 2300 Arena which is the second of two tapings in the venue next week.

In addition, Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs. The Motor City Machineguns has been added to Friday’s taping in the arena. That is the second match revealed for that taping following Friday’s announcement that Josh Alexander will face Tracy Williams.

