– During last night’s edition of WWE Raw Talk, some more matchups and segments were confirmed for next week’s edition of WWE Raw. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

* Chad Gable vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Bronson Reed vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* Seth Rollins to call out Shinsuke Nakamura ahead of Payback

* The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders

Next week’s edition of WWE Raw will be held at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.