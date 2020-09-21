More MLW Content, Including Saturday Night Superfight, Added to DAZN

Major League Wrestling has announced the addition of new content, including the MLW Saturday Night Superfight PPV, to the DAZN service. Here’s a press release:

SATURDAY NIGHT SUPERFIGHT ON DAZN

New MLW content arrives on DAZN today

NEW YORK – MLW Saturday Night SuperFight is coming to DAZN.

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) and DAZN, the largest global sports streaming service, today announced more premium content from the league has arrived exclusively on the streaming service.

“The MLW slate continues to grow on DAZN as we showcase the league to an entirely new audience while giving our fans a destination to dive deep into the world of Major League Wrestling,” said Court Bauer, CEO and Founder of MLW. “DAZN is the definitive global sports broadcaster in the game and we’re excited to connect fans to MLW anytime, anywhere.”

Featuring the greatest match in MLW history, the World Heavyweight Title between champion Jacob Fatu and challenger LA Park, Saturday Night SuperFight’s card offers dream matches, four title fights and a who’s who from Major League Wrestling.

Saturday Night SuperFight joins a growing offering from the league’s library, including its weekly series, MLW FUSION.

Big Fights. Any Device. One Price. It’s Fight Season on DAZN. You get Canelo, GGG, Joshua, and now Major League Wrestling. All for just one price, exclusively on DAZN. Learn more at http://www.DAZN.com.

Join the conversation. Use #TheRestart when discussing MLW’s return this fall.