Various News: More Names Added To Honor Rumble At G1 Supercard, Main Event Announced For ROH Show in Columbus, Bella Twins Post New Birdie Video

March 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH NJPW G1 Supercard Pre-Show

ROH has announced that Kenny King, PJ Black, The Bouncers and Cheeseburger will be in the Honor Rumble with Jushin Liger. The match happens at 6:15 PM before the G1 Supercard PPV. There are expected to be surprises in the match.

– A tag team 30-minute Iron Man match between Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Mark Haskins and ‘Hot Sauce’ Tracy Williams will be the main event of ROH’s return to Columbus, Ohio.

– The Bella Twins have posted a new video to Youtube of Birdie showing off her new toilet.

