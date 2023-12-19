– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) confirmed some big names for the upcoming return to San Jose, California for NJPW Battle in the Valley 2024. The event is scheduled January 13, 2024, just nine days after Wrestle Kingdom 18 at the Tokyo Dome. New names announced for the show include Shota Umino, Rocky Romero, and more. You can check out the full announcement and newly revealed talent for the show below:

More names set for San Jose and Battle in the Valley! 【NJoA】

More names have been added to the lineup for Battle in the Valley!

JANUARY 13 SAN JOSE CIVIC TICKETS

Joining the likes of Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, Eddie Kingston, Giulia and more already announced, 11 stars have thrown their hat in the ring for the first US event of the new year on January 13 2024. The current confirmed lineup is as follows:

Shota Umino *NEW

El Phantasmo

Hikuleo

Kazuchika Okada

Rocky Romero *NEW

Will Ospreay

TJP *NEW

Zack Sabre Jr.

Bad Dude Tito *NEW

David Finlay *NEW

Gabe Kidd *NEW

Alex Coughlin *NEW

Eddie Kingston

Giulia

Fred Rosser *NEW

Tom Lawlor *NEW

Jorel Nelson *NEW

Royce Isaacs *NEW