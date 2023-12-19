wrestling / News
Shota Umino, Rocky Romero, More Announced for NJPW Battle in the Valley
– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) confirmed some big names for the upcoming return to San Jose, California for NJPW Battle in the Valley 2024. The event is scheduled January 13, 2024, just nine days after Wrestle Kingdom 18 at the Tokyo Dome. New names announced for the show include Shota Umino, Rocky Romero, and more. You can check out the full announcement and newly revealed talent for the show below:
Joining the likes of Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, Eddie Kingston, Giulia and more already announced, 11 stars have thrown their hat in the ring for the first US event of the new year on January 13 2024. The current confirmed lineup is as follows:
Shota Umino *NEW
El Phantasmo
Hikuleo
Kazuchika Okada
Rocky Romero *NEW
Will Ospreay
TJP *NEW
Zack Sabre Jr.
Bad Dude Tito *NEW
David Finlay *NEW
Gabe Kidd *NEW
Alex Coughlin *NEW
Eddie Kingston
Giulia
Fred Rosser *NEW
Tom Lawlor *NEW
Jorel Nelson *NEW
Royce Isaacs *NEW
The card will be held at the San Jose Civic.