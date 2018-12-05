Quantcast

 

WWE News: More Names Confirmed Backstage at Tribute to The Troops, Sheamus Posts From Ringside at Smackdown, The Bellas Near a Youtube Milestone

December 5, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Booker T WWE Tribute

– Booker T, Dana Warrior, Sin Cara, and Christian were also in attendance at yesterday’s WWE Tribute to The Troops tapings. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]

– The Bellas are closing in on two-million Youtube subscribers…

– Sheamus posted the following from ringside during last night’s WWE Smackdown…

