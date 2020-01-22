More Names Confirmed For Royal Rumble Matches On Sunday

During today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, Kofi Kingston revealed that he and Big E will both be part of the men’s Royal Rumble match on Sunday.

Here’s the updated list of participants: Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Elias, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, Big E, Kofi Kingston, six spots TBD

The episode also featured Natalya announcing herself for the women’s Royal Rumble match. She joins a list that includes: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Sarah Logan and Nikki Cross.