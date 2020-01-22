wrestling / News
More Names Confirmed For Royal Rumble Matches On Sunday
January 22, 2020 | Posted by
During today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, Kofi Kingston revealed that he and Big E will both be part of the men’s Royal Rumble match on Sunday.
Here’s the updated list of participants: Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Elias, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, Big E, Kofi Kingston, six spots TBD
The episode also featured Natalya announcing herself for the women’s Royal Rumble match. She joins a list that includes: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Sarah Logan and Nikki Cross.
More Trending Stories
- John Cena on Why He Chose to Do Denim Jorts Rather Than Traditional Ring Gear
- Ric Flair On The 1992 Royal Rumble Allowing Him to Get His Confidence Back After Being ‘Destroyed’ by WCW
- Booker T Reveals What Backstage Perk He Asked For After Becoming WCW World Champion for the First Time
- Triple H Clarifies Who Thought Of DX Name, Recalls Shawn Michaels Throwing Paper At Vince McMahon’s Forehead In Response To WWE Trying to Script DX