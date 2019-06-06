wrestling / News
WWE News: More Names Set For Battle Royal At WWE Super Showdown, NXT Events Set For This Weekend, The New Day Meet Special Olympics Powerlifter
– PWInsider reports that Tony Nese, Mansoor, Mojo Rawley, Matt Hardy, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose and The Singh Brothers have been added to the 50-man Battle Royal at tomorrow’s WWE Super Showdown event in Saudi Arabia.
– The New Day recently met with Special Olympics powerlifter Hassan Alhadhariti, who won gold at the 2019 World Games.
.@XavierWoodsPhD & @WWEBigE met with Special Olympics powerlifter Hassan Alhadhariti, who won gold at the 2019 @SpecialOlympics World Games. The 23-year-old lifted an impressive 292.5 kilograms sealing top spot in his combined squat, bench press and deadlift competition! #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/hMxot5KDwI
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2019
– NXT will have a live event tonight in Largo, Florida, tomorrow in Tampa and Saturday in Fort Pierce.
