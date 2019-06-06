wrestling / News

WWE News: More Names Set For Battle Royal At WWE Super Showdown, NXT Events Set For This Weekend, The New Day Meet Special Olympics Powerlifter

June 6, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Super Showdown

PWInsider reports that Tony Nese, Mansoor, Mojo Rawley, Matt Hardy, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose and The Singh Brothers have been added to the 50-man Battle Royal at tomorrow’s WWE Super Showdown event in Saudi Arabia.

– The New Day recently met with Special Olympics powerlifter Hassan Alhadhariti, who won gold at the 2019 World Games.

– NXT will have a live event tonight in Largo, Florida, tomorrow in Tampa and Saturday in Fort Pierce.

