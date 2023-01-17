More Names Set For Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony On WWE Raw

WWE is hosting a Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony on next week’s Raw, and a few more names set to appear are online. PWInsider reports that Afa and Sika, aka the Wild Samoans, will appear on next Monday’s show for the segment. As noted earlier today, Samu and Rikishi are also set to appear.

There is no word on The Rock potentially appearing as of yet. Raw takes place in PHiladelphia next Monday and airs live on USA Network.