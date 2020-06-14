More on NJPW’s Secret TV Taping, Details on Some Talent Involved (Spoilers)

New details from NJPW’s secret TV taping that was held yesterday in California are online. As we reported yesterday, the company held tapings for Lion’s Break Collision in Port Hueneme and PWInsider has more on what went down.

The site reports that the Championship Wrestling from Hollywood production team oversaw the taping and that former MLW Champion Tom Lawlor actually worked two matches at the taping, not just one. One match was against Rocky Romero, while the second was against Alex Coughlin. MLW is aware of Lawlor’s involvement and even teased an “inter-promotion bout” on their website a couple of days ago.

Also taped during the show was a Tyler Bateman vs. Brody King match, which will air on a future episode of ROH TV. A total of eleven matches were taped on the closed set, which had social distancing enforced.