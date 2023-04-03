More Notes From Wrestlemania: Vince McMahon Stayed At Hotel With Wrestlers, One Match Went Over Time, More

Fightful Select has several notes from this weekend’s Wrestlemania and related activities, including an update on Vince McMahon.

– As noted, Vince was on a headset during night one giving advice. He actually stayed at the hotel with talent this weekend. Several were said to be surprised to see him there. It was also noted that Vince not only was in attendance for the WWE Hall of Fame last Friday, but Smackdown as well.

– One of the Usos appeared at Wrestlecon to visit Rikishi.

– Molly Holly donated her Wrestlecon proceeds to charity.

– Jah-C worked as a police officer for Dominik Mysterio’s entrance.

– Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair went over their originally scheduled time, but WWE officials were happy with the match. Meanwhile, John Cena vs. Austin Theory was “way under” the length it was originally planned to go.