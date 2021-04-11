wrestling / News
More Notes From Wrestlemania: WWE Hall of Fame Inductees Backstage, Miro In Town, Technical Issues
– Fightful Select reports that everyone that was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this week are backstage at Wrestlemania tonight. That includes Davey Boy Smith Jr (representing his father, the British Bulldog), who had been wrestling this weekend.
– Peyton Royce, who wasn’t booked on the show, is also backstage.
– Miro is in Tampa for Wrestlemania.
– The show had some technical issues today, with the video board going out several times, as recently as 7:40 PM EST. Fifteen minutes before the show, WWE had to lower the cage to dry it off once the rain stopped.
– If you’re wondering if the wind will blow away the cardboard cutouts in the crowd, don’t. WWE has them tied down with rubber bands.
