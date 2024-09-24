More Notes on Hollywood Executives in Attendance at WWE Raw

– As previously reported, WWE President Nick Khan and multiple executives from Netflix were in attendance at last night’s WWE Raw on Ontario, California. PWInsider has more details on the Hollywood bigwigs who were in attendance.

PWInsider reports that there was such a large group in attendance that they had to be seated in multiple rows at the event. They were said to be seated in as many as five rows behind broadcasters Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett during the live USA Network broadcast. Some of the executives also reportedly watched the show in an executive suite at the Toyota Arena.

Additionally, PWInsider notes that executives from Sony and other film and television studio reps were also in attendance at WWE Raw due to Ontario’s close proximity to Hollywood.